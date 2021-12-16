Sacred Heart Academy’s Valkyrie dance team won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state championship during a competition at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky., Dec. 12.

The team won first place in the pom division and second place in the jazz competition.

The dance team’s win marks the 100th state championship for Sacred Heart athletic teams since 1963, according to a press release from the school.

The school’s field hockey team also won a state championship in October.

Sacred Heart Academy is the only all-girls high school in the state to win 100 titles, according to the school.