Catholic Charities of Louisville’s annual Rouler fundraiser, held on Fat Tuesday at the Mellwood Art Center, drew more than 400 people and raised $115,000 to support its programs.

The charities’ biggest fundraiser included live music, authentic Cajun food, an open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles March 1.

Proceeds will support Catholic Charities’ 10 programs, including the agency’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program, which “strengthens the voices of those in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, accompanying and supporting them while providing the tools to advocate for themselves by educating them on their rights,” according to the agency’s website.