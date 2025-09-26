Rivalry game luncheon raises record $675,000 for Catholic education

The Catholic Education Foundation’s annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon Sept. 25 netted a record $675,000 for Catholic education. The event, which celebrates the football rivalry between Trinity and St. Xavier high schools, yielded $650,000 last year.

The 2025 rivalry game will be played today, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

“This hallmark community event continues to lift our mission to incredible new heights like no one ever thought possible,” said foundation president Richard A. Lechleiter in an announcement about the event. “And we couldn’t do any of this without the support of all our friends in the Saint Xavier and Trinity communities who have allowed the Foundation to benefit from this storied rivalry.”

Since it began in 2008, the luncheon has raised more than $6.2 million for the foundation. The foundation awards tuition assistance to help young people attend Catholic schools and grants for parishes and schools. For the 2025-2026 school year, the foundation awarded $8.6 million in tuition assistance to 3,700 students.