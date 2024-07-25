Archdiocesan News

Retrouvaille weekend to help struggling marriages set for Sept. 13-15

by

Couples experiencing pain in their relationships — including those already separated and divorced — are invited to attend a Retrouvaille weekend. 

The Christian peer ministry will hold its next program in Louisville Sept. 13-15. The program also includes a series of post-weekend follow-up sessions followed by monthly small-group support meetings.

For more information or to register, call 479-3329 or email 3012@helpourmarriage.org. Information is also available at HelpOurMarriage.com. Confidentiality is strictly observed.

The Record
Written By
The Record
