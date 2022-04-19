A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held May 14 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat, similar to the former Gennesaret Retreat, will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, time for meditation and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments.

It is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Puckett in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or by email at dpuckett@archlou.org.