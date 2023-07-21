Resurrection Father James Francis Valk dies at 85

Father James Francis Valk

Congregation of the Resurrection Father James Francis “Jim” Valk died on July 17 at age 85. He was in his 65th year of religious life and 59th year of priesthood.

He served the Archdiocese of Louisville as pastor of Resurrection Church from 1983 to 1993. He also acted as president of the Presbyteral Council and chaplain for police and firefighters in Louisville.

He also served as an educator in Canada and a missionary in Bolivia.

Father Valk is survived by his siblings Carol (Allan) Morris, Robert Valk, Mary (Frank) Abram, Patricia (Hans) Engelhardt, sister-in-law Edna Valk and 12 nieces and nephews.

The Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated on July 21 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery.