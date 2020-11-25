Refugee families treated to carry-out Thanksgiving meals

Five-year-old Isaac Koryor received an arts and craft bag from Tialisha Lumpkin, who serves at Catholic Charities, Nov. 24 during a walk-through Thanksgiving meal event for refugee families at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1816 Rangeland Road. Isaac attended with his grandmother and great-grandmother who were resettled in Louisville from Liberia. The annual event, where refugee families are treated — in many cases — to their first Thanksgiving meal, was held as a drive-through and walk-through event this year due to the pandemic. (Record Photo By Ruby Thomas)
The meal included 22 turkeys, 45 pounds of macaroni and cheese and 200 pounds of sweet potatoes. The fare was prepared by students in the Charities’ Common Table culinary arts training program.
Thanksgiving meals were also served to-go at Catholic Charities’ St. Anthony Campus on 22nd and West Market Streets. (Record Photo By Ruby Thomas)