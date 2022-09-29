‘Reclaiming Purpose and Passion’ retreat set for Oct. 14-16 at Nazareth

“Reclaiming Purpose and Passion,” a retreat with Adrian Dominican Sister Janet Schaeffler, will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky. A virtual option will also be offered.

Retreatants will contemplate “what are those things we might do, amid life’s busyness, to respond” to Jesus’ promise in the Gospel of John that “I have come that you may have life, life in abundance,” according to an announcement.

The cost is $250 with accommodations, $200 for those planning to commute and $100 for the virtual option. To register, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/retreat/reclaiming-purpose-and-passion-janet-schaeffler-o-p/.