“REBOOT! LIVE!” will be presented by Catholic author and speaker Chris Stefanick on Jan. 29 at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
An announcement about the event said, “REBOOT! is the fun, inspiring and practical experience of applying the beauty and genius of the heart of the Gospel to every aspect of your life. From prayer and spirituality, to work, dating, marriage, parenting, health and more, there is no part of your life that will be left untouched.”
To register, go to https://reallifecatholic.com or contact Holy Trinity at 897-5207.
‘REBOOT! LIVE!’ event will explore the Gospel Jan. 29
