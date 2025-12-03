Readers share experience as ‘pilgrims of hope’ during Jubilee Year

Three American Heritage Girls visit the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours on Nov. 22. The participating youth earned the “Jubilee 2025 Event Patch” from the American Heritage Girls National Catholic Committee. (Photo Special to The Record)

Responding to Pope Francis’ call to become “pilgrims of hope,” the faithful of the Archdiocese of Louisville set out on pilgrimage throughout the Jubilee Year of Hope, which began Dec. 24, 2025, and will run through Jan. 6, 2026.

Many have traveled Kentucky’s roads to visit the six archdiocesan pilgrimage sites designated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre — the Cathedral of the Assumption and the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours in Louisville; the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.; the Church of St. Augustine in Lebanon, Ky.; the Church of St. Helen in Glasgow, Ky.; and the Church of the Holy Cross in Loretto, Ky.

Some pilgrims have made the journey from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Rome’s Holy Doors, opened for the Jubilee Year at the basilicas of St. Peter’s, St. Mary Major, St. John Lateran and St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Schools, parishes and local organizations have even made the journeys together.

Students and staff of St. John Paul II Academy made a pilgrimage to two archdiocesan pilgrimage sites — the Shrine of St. Martin and the Cathedral of the Assumption — during an all-school field trip on Oct. 8.

“It was a living lesson in faith, history and tradition,” said Bethany Figueroa, a teacher at the academy.

“At St. Martin of Tours, students were amazed by the preserved skeletal relics of two saints, a powerful reminder of the communion of saints and the early Church. At each stop, they explored the beauty and architecture of these sacred spaces while learning about the resilience of Louisville’s Catholic community during times of prejudice and hardship.”

“We returned to John Paul II Academy with hearts full of gratitude — for our faith, for those who built the Church before us, and for the chance to walk, learn and pray together during this special Jubilee year,” she added.

About 60 parishioners of St. John Vianney Church participated in a walking pilgrimage from the parish, located at 4839 Southside Dr., to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Oct. 20.

Led by their pastor, Father Anthony Vu Minh, the parishioners — ranging from age 7 to 88 — walked the distance of 5.4 miles while praying the rosary.

John Pham, a parishioner of the parish, said the pilgrimage helped parishioners to create a “shared experience” and made him “feel closer to the parish,” he said.

The pilgrimage was a “physical reminder” of hope, he added. “Pilgrims seek a destination,” facing hardship along the way, which mirrors the spiritual walk to Heaven, he said.

The parish plans to make the pilgrimage an annual tradition during October, the month of the rosary.

And approximately 30 American Heritage Girls from five troops, accompanied by troop leaders, parents and siblings, visited the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours on Nov. 22. The youth listened to a talk about the history of jubilee years, processed into and toured the shrine, participated in a “reverent scavenger hunt” and attended Mass, said Kathleen Hudson, coordinator of Troop KY1031.

The participating youth earned the “Jubilee 2025 Event Patch” from the American Heritage Girls National Catholic Committee, said Hudson.

Readers share their experience on pilgrimage during the Jubilee Year 2025.

Anne Marie Megibben, Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville, Ky.

“The Annunciation Catholic Church of Shelbyville embarked on a Jubilee Pilgrimage to the Cathedral of the Assumption with 260 parishioners taking part in this special day. Proudly wearing their custom-designed pilgrimage T-shirts, parishioners of all ages — families, young adults and seniors from our Hispanic and Anglo communities — joined together as one family. Some traveled by arranged buses while others followed by car from Shelbyville, all gathering in sacred silence to walk through the Holy Doors together. We spent time in adoration, praying the holy rosary as one voice, before participating in the daily Mass. At the conclusion of the Mass, Father Jean (González Romero, pastor) invited families to come forward for a special blessing. The day concluded with joyful fellowship and shared refreshments in the cathedral’s undercroft reception room before returning home to Shelbyville.”

Corey Koellner, St. Louis Bertrand Church

“Melissa and I were fortunate to make our first visit to Rome during the Jubilee Year and just three months into the Leonine pontificate. We were blessed to visit three of the four papal basilicas — two more than once — and numerous other holy places in the Eternal City. The crowds were certainly significant — especially within Vatican City. At times the sheer number of people jockeying for photo opportunities and clear sightlines made St. Peter’s feel less like the sacred space we know it to be. However, upon reflection, you are reminded that only the Catholic Church and the tomb of St. Peter can draw these numbers. Ultimately, you hope each pilgrim experiences the transformational power of Christ and His Church and returns home on fire with the faith. Overall, my most cherished experiences were at St John Lateran, St Mary Major, and the other “lesser-known” sacred spaces you stumble upon around Rome. Praying in front of the relics of St. Robert Bellarmine, visiting the site of the martyrdom of St. Agnes, and walking in the footsteps of St. Dominic at the Basilica of St. Sabina. The history, beauty and number of Rome’s ecclesial structures are simply unmatched in all of Christendom.”

Karen Kuenzig, St. Lawrence Church

“Several members of the choir of St. Lawrence Church went to three local holy sites. These were very different and very diverse churches. The first one was Holy Cross in Loretto. The second was the Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, and the third was St. Martin of Tours in Louisville. We attended Mass at all three places, had tours at all three places and then finished our day with lunch together and lively conversation. These were wonderful experiences. Truly, the Catholic faith is vast and diverse. There’s a niche for everyone. We’re so glad we did this.”

Bill Stemmle, All Saints Church, Taylorsville, Ky.

“I found myself strangely curious when the six pilgrimage sites for the jubilee year were announced. I brought up the idea of attending a weekday Mass at these sites with my (parish) Bible study group, and many were interested in joining me. We have visited four of the sites and have the two left in Louisville, which we will visit very shortly. We have loved all of these unique experiences, from visiting the parishes to the people and their stories we’ve experienced along the way.”

Teresa Roche, Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral, Bardstown, Ky.

“As a way of making a pilgrimage, my husband and I went to Holy Cross for Mass on a Friday morning. It was important for us to make a journey even though we attend Masses and adoration at St. Joseph on weekdays as well as our Sunday obligation. Going to this original church and historical parish in Marion County is such a peaceful, awe-inspiring feeling. The cemetery surrounding the church, the beauty of the land, the names on the tombstones of so many families you know. You can’t help but think about the longevity of our faith and the hardships that they all endured. My goodness, how awesome it is to live in and around our Kentucky Holy Land.”

Ryan Fischer, St. Bernadette Church, Prospect, Ky.

“Myself and my wife, Courtney Fischer, spent our honeymoon in Italy and visited all four major basilicas while there. We visited St. Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica, walking through the Holy Doors with throngs of other pilgrims. We had private tours of the other three basilicas — the Basilica of St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls and the Basilica of St. Mary Major. It was a surreal experience, and walking through all four Holy Doors with other pilgrims throughout the world made me realize the breadth of the Catholic Church. It made me realize that the faith is alive in so many people, that the Church is strong and participating in the Jubilee Year in this way strengthened my faith, helping me to recognize the risen Christ in the midst of my everyday life.”

Third- and fourth-graders from St. John Paul II Academy knelt to view the relic of St. Magnus at the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours during a field trip pilgrimage on Oct. 8. (Photo Special to The Record)

