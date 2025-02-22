Queen’s Daughters fashion show and luncheon set for April 10

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 72nd annual fashion show and luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” presented by Dillard’s on April 10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The Queen’s Daughters is a Catholic women’s organization founded in 1915 to support and serve the community’s spiritual, social and humanitarian needs, according to an announcement from the group.

Proceeds will benefit the Queen’s Daughters Catholic High School Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to Catholic high school students. Recipients are selected “based on financial need, academic record, leadership skills and community service,” according to a press release from Queen’s Daughters.

“The Queen’s Daughters funds approximately $47,000 in education and scholarship grants annually to future leaders who could not otherwise afford a Catholic high school education,” the release said.

Fashion show tickets are $65 per person. Various raffle packages are available for purchase online and in person on the day of the event. To make a reservation, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/fashion-show-and-luncheon.Those interested in becoming members of the Queen’s Daughters can visit queensdaughtersinc.com/membership.