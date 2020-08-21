Principal's perspective — May we begin with an overflowing cup

If only we had known on Friday, March 13, 2020, what we know now.
The day went by so fast, in fact in the blink of an eye. I was working carpool in our elementary school building when our students were leaving with computers and everything from their lockers.
Our librarian reached over to me and said, “Do you really think we will be back in a couple of weeks?”
I looked at her and said, “What do you mean? Of course. We are going to be gone for a couple of weeks and then spring break and we will be back in April.”
If only we had known on Friday, March 13, what we know now.
What am I looking forward to?
Being with our students, seeing our students, being present with my colleagues, being back into a routine and, believe it or not, even having the alarm go off at 5 a.m. I cannot wait to work with our teachers.
What gives me hope as the school year gets underway?
That on a school level and on a district level we have worked hard to put solid plans in place to do our very best. We have reflected on our past but prepared for a very hopeful future.
What lessons are we carrying forward from remote learning from the spring?
That our students and our teachers can do anything we ask of them. Whether we are in person or digital this year, we will make the best of it and our students will be just fine.
If only we had known on Friday, March 13, what we know now.
I can tell you I have reflected a lot on Psalm 23.
The Lord is our shepherd,
we shall not want
He makes us lie down
in green pastures
He leads us beside
still waters
He restores our soul
He leads us on the path
of righteousness for
his namesake
Even though we walk in
the valley of death, we
will fear no evil for he
is with us
His rod and staff they
comfort us
He prepares a table
before us in the presence
of our enemies
He anoints our head
with oil
Our cup overflows
May we approach this school year with a cup that is overflowing.
If only we had known on Friday, March 13th what we know now.
Dr. Michael Bratcher is principal of Sacred Heart Model School.