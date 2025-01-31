Presentations on medical ethics will be offered in February

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a two-part online presentation on medical ethics on Feb. 6 and 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 7 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Feb. 6-7 presentations will be on a “physician’s medical responsibility compared to physician’s personal moral beliefs.”

The Feb. 13-14 presentations will be on “the morality of instituting and/or discontinuing extraordinary medical procedures.”

The presentations will include a panel of four deacons, including Deacon Jim Creely, Deacon Pat Harris, Deacon Mike Schmitt and Deacon Jim Shields.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.