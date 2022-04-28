Presentation students promote peace for Ukraine

Seniors Alexis Burns, left, and Kaelyn Benner cut out sunflowers during an art project meant to show solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students in Presentation Academy’s National Art Honors Society created bright yellow sunflowers, meant to “bring awareness and show compassion toward those who are currently battling, fleeing and struggling during this extremely difficult time of war in Ukraine,” according to an announcement from the school.
The “signs for peace” were hung on the fence in front of the school at the corner of Breckinridge and South Fourth streets April 22.
Senior Marcela Quidute, a student in Presentation Academy’s National Art Honors Society, hung a yellow sunflower on the fence in front of the school April 19. The students made the artwork to show solidarity with victims of the war in Ukraine. (Photo Special to The Record)