Presentation on parenting set for Feb. 27

A presentation on “Post-Pandemic Parenting: Raising Kids in a Disconnected, Avoidant and Traumatized World,” will take place at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Roy Petitfils, an author, teacher and counselor, will be the presenter.

According to an announcement from St. Margaret Mary, the presentation will offer guidance on:

Understanding how the post-pandemic youth culture landscape has changed.

Learning the least discussed but most concerning aspect of social media.

Recognizing the warning signs of distress and mental health issues.

Discovering how to utilize the rich tools within our Catholic faith that help heal and manage anxiety, depression and other issues.

The event is free and open to the public.