Presentation on parenting set for Feb. 27

A presentation on “Post-Pandemic Parenting: Raising Kids in a Disconnected, Avoidant and Traumatized World,” will take place at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Roy Petitfils, an author, teacher and counselor, will be the presenter.
According to an announcement from St. Margaret Mary, the presentation will offer guidance on:
- Understanding how the post-pandemic youth culture landscape has changed.
- Learning the least discussed but most concerning aspect of social media.
- Recognizing the warning signs of distress and mental health issues.
- Discovering how to utilize the rich tools within our Catholic faith that help heal and manage anxiety, depression and other issues.
The event is free and open to the public.