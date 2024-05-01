Presentation lands first in Alumnae Unite fundraising challenge

Presentation Academy’s alumnae led the school to victory in the 2023 Alumnae Unite fundraising challenge to promote education for women and girls.

The four all-girl Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville — Assumption High School, Mercy, Presentation and Sacred Heart academies — along with Bethlehem and Holy Cross high schools teamed up April 16 to 18 to raise money for their schools with the help of alumnae.

During the 60-hour challenge, alumnae were encouraged to financially support their schools’ annual funds. The school with the highest percentage of participation won the challenge. Alumnae who contributed to their alma mater between July 1, 2023, and the challenge also counted toward the total.

Presentation saw 19.07 percent of its alumnae donate to the school. Assumption had 17.09 percent participation. Sacred Heart placed third with 16.79 percent and Mercy was fourth with 13.97 percent of alumnae contributing. Holy Cross had 9.2 percent of its alumnae participate and Bethlehem closed out the group with 5 percent alumnae participation.

As of the Record’s deadline, the six schools were still tabulating the total amount of funds raised.

According to an announcement from the schools, the challenge has two goals:

It aims to encourage women who’ve graduated from these institutions to give back by “supporting girls’ Catholic education. And it aims to increase “awareness about the importance of women’s philanthropy,” the announcement said.