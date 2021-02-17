Presentation Academy finds safe service opportunities

Looking for COVID-safe service projects, Presentation Academy hit on the idea of reaching out personally through cards. They’ve made Christmas cards and Valentines for residents of local nursing homes and made cards for recipients of Blessings in a Backpack donations. Students have met two days a week since last fall in the school chapel to make their personalized cards.

In a typical year, Presentation’s National Honor Society partners with Catholic grade schools for certain service projects, but the pandemic has made their usual commitments impossible, an announcement from the school said. This year, the students organized a drive to help Holy Trinity School, which is collecting plastic bottle caps to make recycled prayer benches. Presentation collected 82.5 pounds of caps.