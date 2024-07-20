Power of Eucharist draws people closer to Christ; ‘It means everything to me,’ says congress-goer

Bob Willoughby, his wife, Santiaga, their daughter Ambrosia and her friend Alison Vigland posed for a photo as they prepare to enter the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis July 19 during the National Eucharistic Congress. (OSV News photo/John Shaughnessy, The Criterion)

By John Shaughnessy, OSV News

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Willoughby has the kind of smile and sense of humor that draws people in easily — which is evident when he laughed and said that he didn’t want his photo taken but that “you can find my picture on the wall of the post office.”

Yet his face changed from mirth and mischief to reverence and a touch of awe when he was asked about the impact of the Eucharist in his life.

“It may take a while for me to explain,” he said as he stood near the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, one of the main venues for the National Eucharistic Congress which has drawn 50,000 Catholics from across the country for the event from July 17-21.

“It means everything to me. The church is built around the Eucharist. If we don’t have the Eucharist, we don’t have the church. That’s how important it is,” he told The Criterion, newspaper of the Indianapolis Archdiocese.

A moment later, his daughter Ambrosia — a young adult — showed that same combination of awe and reverence as she noted, “The Eucharist allows me to know that when Jesus says he remains with me always, that’s the truth. It doesn’t matter where I go or what I go through, he’s in every part of my being when I receive him. He’s in every bit of that with me. That’s what the Eucharist means for my life.”

Standing next to Ambrosia, her friend Alison Vigland said, “For me, it’s just the beauty of it. I’m a big hiker. I like outdoor stuff, but when I see a monstrance with the Eucharist in it during adoration, that is just the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Ever. I’m getting to be that close to Jesus.”

That shared devotion to the Eucharist led the three of them — plus Bob’s wife and Ambrosia’s mother, Santiaga — to travel from the Diocese of Dallas to join in the five-day event. And yes, Bob smiled easily as he posed for a photo with the three women.

John and Leigh Becker showed similar awe about the power of the Eucharist and Eucharistic adoration in their lives. John even became choked up with emotion when he talked about how the influence of his wife of 38 years has brought him into a deeper relationship with Christ.

“She was my anchor who brought me closer to my faith,” he said.

So has his dedication to Eucharistic adoration.

“We moved from Illinois to Iowa City three years ago,” John said. “In our previous parish in Illinois — St. Philamena in Peoria — I went regularly to adoration for 20 some years. St. Thomas More, our parish now, doesn’t offer that, but I work up in Cedar Rapids (Iowa) and St. Patrick Church there has perpetual adoration. I stop in there when I can after work.

“I learned that making it a part of my life was important. It just makes Jesus accessible in a way that I think many non-Catholics and non-Christians don’t realize. In times of difficulties, and sometimes in jubilation, it’s nice to know you can be that close to him.”

The desire to draw even closer to Jesus has led the parents of four and the grandparents of five to come to Indianapolis for the congress.

“My faith is important to me and so is deepening my faith, finding out more and more about it,” Leigh said. “The more I learn, the more I want to learn and just grow in that deeper relationship with Jesus. I’ve always known him, and I’ve always depended on him, but I may not have been in awe of him enough. I want to unite my heart more to him and be like him more to all those around me.”

She has found a similar spirit among the people who are attending the congress.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Especially in our culture right now, we can be made to feel that what we believe isn’t right. Or we’re kind of alone. Everybody is, ‘You do you.’ To be surrounded by all these people who believe the same thing is amazing and empowering. It gives you peace.”

She was already looking forward to being part of the Eucharistic procession through the streets of Indianapolis July 20.

“I was telling my friends about the procession,” she said. “It sounds amazing to me to have that many people pouring out into the streets for Jesus. I can’t wait to see that and be part of that. One of my friends said, ‘Wow! What day is that? I wonder if that will be covered in the news. I wonder if our nation is going to see that. Because it sounds like something they should.'”

Whether or not the national media reports on the procession, the Beckers will keep their focus on deepening their relationship with Christ.

“I’ve turned to Christ a lot of times in moments of difficulty,” Leigh said. “He always gives me the strength to get through, even if it doesn’t turn out like I thought it was going to. I can look back and see, ‘He was there. He’s got this.'”