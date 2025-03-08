Pope’s doctors say they see evidence of ‘good response to therapy’

People prayed in the courtyard outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital Feb. 23, 2025, where Pope Francis is being treated for double pneumonia. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY— Pope Francis’ continued “gradual, slight improvement” is a sign that he is responding to the therapy he is receiving at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, his doctors said.

The 88-year-old pope has remained without a fever “at all times,” and his gas exchanges — where oxygen is added to the blood and carbon dioxide is removed — “have improved,” the doctors said in the medical bulletin released by the Vatican March 8.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Feb. 14 and was diagnosed Feb. 18 with double pneumonia, which makes it difficult for the lungs to efficiently exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide.

The March 8 bulletin was the first time the doctors spoke of “a good response to therapy.”

The pope’s blood work also shows his condition is stable, they said.

However, the bulletin said, the doctors are “prudently” still saying that Pope Francis’ prognosis is “guarded” as they await further improvements.

The Vatican press office confirmed the pope is still using high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube during the day and using “noninvasive mechanical ventilation” with a mask at night.

The bulletin also said that in the morning, “the Holy Father, after receiving the Eucharist, prayed in the chapel” of the suite of rooms reserved for the popes, “while in the afternoon he alternated rest with work activities.”

Earlier in the day, the Vatican press office said the 88-year-old Pope Francis was continuing his breathing exercises and physical therapy, which is designed to combat the problems associated with limited movement during a prolonged hospital stay.

While the pope is hospitalized, the work of Vatican offices and, particularly, events related to the Holy Year 2025 continue.

The Jubilee of the World of Volunteering March 8-9 brought thousands of people to the Vatican to make their way to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, praying and singing along the way March 8.

In the morning, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, celebrated Mass for thousands of volunteers who belong to Italy’s Movement for Life. The cardinal read a message from the pope, thanking the volunteers and encouraging them in their efforts to build a “culture of life” where the most vulnerable and fragile are cared for and welcomed.

Members of the National Confederation of Misericordia, a network of more than 700 groups involved in works of mercy and civil service, went from the Vatican to the Gemelli hospital to pray for Pope Francis and his health.

The pope asked Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, to preside over the main Mass for the Jubilee March 9 in St. Peter’s Square and read the homily prepared for the pope.

Cardinal Czerny also was scheduled to lead the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at 9 p.m. Rome time March 8.