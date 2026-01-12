Pope warns diplomats of rising global violence and erosion of human life

Pope Leo XIV walks down the aisle to meet with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican at the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Jan. 9, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Josephine Peterson, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV warned diplomats of rising global volatility, fractured communication and a growing disregard for human life in his annual speech to representatives to the Holy See.

Speaking to representatives of the 184 countries that have full diplomatic relations with the Vatican, the pope expressed concern over a “weak” global approach and action among countries on certain issues, saying that “war is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading.”

Peace is being sought through weapons, threatening the rule of law and therefore the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence, he said in the Jan. 9 speech at the Hall of Benedictions at the Vatican.

He expressed concern about religious freedom being curtailed around the world. Aid to the Church in Need, an international Catholic aid organization, released its “Religious Freedom in the World Report” last year, concluding that 64.7% of the world’s population lives in countries with “serious or very serious violations of religious freedom.”

He cited deadly attacks on Christian communities in Africa and the Middle East, while also warning of less visible discrimination in Europe and the Americas.

He briefly spoke about the importance of treating migrants with human dignity, an issue he has been vocal about for months, before focusing his final thoughts on the value of family and the unborn.

The pope said the Church strongly rejects “any practice that denies or exploits the origin of life and its development.”

The pope reiterated the Church’s stance on abortion, including a deep concern about projects aimed at financing cross-border mobility for the purpose of accessing the so-called “right to safe abortion.”

“It also considers it deplorable that public resources are allocated to suppress life, rather than being invested to support mothers and families,” he said.

He also spoke out against surrogacy.

“By transforming gestation into a negotiable service, this violates the dignity both of the child, who is reduced to a ‘product,’ and of the mother, exploiting her body and the generative process, and distorting the original relational calling of the family,” he said.

In this speech and throughout the year, the pope has spoken out on ongoing international strife, including the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Gaza conflict and the U.S. military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

When looking at today’s conflicts, he said, “we cannot ignore that the destruction of hospitals, energy infrastructure, homes and places essential to daily life constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

He pointed to the United Nations as a counterbalance to this trend, saying that it is the center of international cooperation that defends humanitarian rights and mediates conflict.

But, he said, one of the greatest current challenges to dialogue as a way to address conflicts is the loss of a shared understanding of language.

“Today, the meaning of words is ever more fluid and the concepts they represent are increasingly ambiguous,” he said. “Language is no longer the preferred means by which human beings come to know and encounter one another.”

He said that the “contortions of semantic ambiguity” are becoming “more and more a weapon with which to deceive or to strike and offend opponents.” He suggested clearer, more direct language be used throughout the home, politics and the media to address these misunderstandings and to avoid conflict on a greater scale.

He went on to say that efforts to loosen or blur the meaning of words are often defended as protecting free expression, but in fact undermine it.

“It is painful to see how, especially in the West, the space for genuine freedom of expression is rapidly shrinking,” he said. “At the same time, a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fueling it.”

When moral or linguistic boundaries are weakened, he said, it doesn’t stop at speech, but rather it spills over into limits on basic human rights and an individual’s ability to act according to their moral and religious beliefs.

“This may be the refusal of military service in the name of non-violence or the refusal on the part of doctors and health care professionals to engage in practices such as abortion or euthanasia,” he said.

The pope said if a society forces moral uniformity, it risks sliding toward authoritarianism.

Pope Leo closed by saying that despite conflict found around the world, there is no shortage of signs for courage and pointed to St. Francis of Assisi.

“His life shines brightly, for it was inspired by the courage to live in truth,” he said, “and the knowledge that a peaceful world is built starting with humble hearts turned toward the heavenly city.”