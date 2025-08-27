Pope sends his condolences after ‘terrible tragedy’ of school shooting

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV sent his “heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness” to all those affected by the “terrible tragedy” of a shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis that left two children dead and 17 people injured.

The pope’s condolences went particularly to “the families now grieving the loss of a child,” said a telegram to Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

The shooting Aug. 27 took place while the children of Annunciation Catholic School were in the parish church for the first Mass of the school year.

Police said a gunman in his 20s, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, shot through the church windows at the students in the pews and then killed himself.

The dead children were 8 and 10 years old. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters 17 other people were injured, including 14 children.

Police did not release the gunman’s name or speculate on a motive for the shooting.

The papal message to Archbishop Hebda said that “while commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones.”

“At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area his apostolic blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus,” it said.