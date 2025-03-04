Pope no longer on mechanical ventilation after respiratory crises

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The morning after suffering two acute episodes of respiratory crisis, Pope Francis no longer needed oxygen through a breathing mask, the Vatican said.

The crises March 3 led doctors to again put the pope on “noninvasive mechanical ventilation” — a treatment that delivers air with added oxygen through a tightly fitted face mask and using positive pressure to assist breathing.

But early March 4, the Vatican press office said, the pope was taken off the treatment and was instead receiving high-flow oxygen through a nasal cannula.

The press office also said he resumed his respiratory physiotherapy — which often consists of breathing exercises.

The pope suffered “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency” March 3, the Vatican said in its evening medical bulletin, which occurs when the lungs are unable to effectively take in sufficient oxygen or expel enough carbon dioxide to meet the body’s needs.

He underwent two bronchoscopies that day but “remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times,” the bulletin said.

The Vatican also announced that the March 9-14 Lenten retreat for senior members of the Roman Curia would go ahead in “spiritual communion with the Holy Father.”

The theme, “The hope of eternal life,” was chosen “weeks ago,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office.

The retreat is scheduled to take place in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall and be led by Capuchin Father Roberto Pasolini, the new preacher of the papal household.

Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, was scheduled to lead the nightly recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square March 4.