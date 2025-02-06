Pope: Nicene Creed unites Christians, overcoming division through faith

Pope Francis spoke to young priests and monks from Oriental Orthodox Churches during a meeting at the Vatican Feb. 6, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The Nicene Creed is more than a statement of faith — it is a powerful sign of unity among Christians, Pope Francis said as he welcomed young priests and monks from Oriental Orthodox Churches to the Vatican.

“Whereas the devil divides, the symbol unites!” the pope told the group taking part in a study visit to Rome promoted by the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity. He explained that the Creed is called a “symbol” because it not only summarizes the core truths of Christianity but also serves as a sign of identity and communion among believers.

“How beautiful it would be if, each time we proclaim the Creed, we felt united with Christians of all traditions,” he said.

The delegation included representatives from the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Coptic Orthodox Church, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and the Syriac Orthodox Church.

The pope noted that the group’s visit was particularly meaningful as 2025 marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, the first ecumenical council where bishops from across the Christian world came together to define the faith. He emphasized that the Nicene Creed, born from that historic gathering, continues to serve as a bridge between divided Christian traditions and a reminder of their shared foundation.



“The Nicene Symbol, in its original form, uses the plural: ‘We believe.’ It reminds us that faith is not an individual possession but something we confess together as one body,” the pope said, likening divided Christians to “shards” that must be brought together to restore the unity that Christ desired for his followers.

Pope Francis and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople have expressed hope to mark the occasion together in May in Iznik, Turkey — the site of the ancient city of Nicaea, where the council first convened in 325.

In the meeting, the pope encouraged the participants to let their study visit be a sign of growing communion between the churches, not just through theological dialogue but through deepened relationships and mutual understanding. “Union with God necessarily takes place through unity among us Christians who proclaim the same faith,” he said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Pope Francis invited everyone present to recite the Nicene Creed together, each in his own language, as a sign of their shared faith.