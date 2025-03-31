Pope continues to govern the church, says Vatican secretary of state

Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated a Mass marking the 50th anniversary of Italy’s Movement for Life in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican March 8, 2025. CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Even on his worst days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis was governing the Catholic Church, although on some days, he did not seem to have the energy to sign his full name, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The cardinal, who as Vatican secretary of state, coordinates much of the work of the Roman Curia, said it was true that the pope simply initialed some documents “F.”

“He did,” Cardinal Parolin told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, “but now he is signing in full.”

“It was not the ideal situation,” he said in the interview published March 29. “But I emphasize that the pope is in a position to still govern the church, and we are happy that he was able to come home.”

Pope Francis was in Rome’s Gemelli hospital Feb. 14-March 23 for treatment of bronchitis, multiple infections and double pneumonia. His doctors said he had several breathing “crises” and was in danger of death.

The pope returned to his rooms in the Domus Sanctae Marthae with a recommendation from his doctors that he rest for two months, continue breathing exercises and physical therapy and continue taking medication for a persistent fungal infection.

“There is no change in the essentials” of how the Roman Curia works, Cardinal Parolin said. While the pope needs rest, documents are brought to him for “issues on which he and only he can and must decide.”

“The governance of the church is in his hands,” the cardinal said. “But there are many more routine matters on which his Curia collaborators can proceed even without consulting him, on the basis of previously received indications and existing regulations.”

All the Vatican dicasteries work in the pope’s name, he said. “Obviously, the more important decisions must be made by the pontiff, but there are also others that can be taken within each dicastery following the guidelines the pope has given them.”

Pope Francis also can delegate certain tasks, Cardinal Parolin said, and Catholics may see that during the pope’s convalescence.

For example, he said, “in the case of canonizations, it is the pope who pronounces the formula, but even this, if necessary, can be delegated to a collaborator, who pronounces it in the name of the pontiff.”

The issue is particularly relevant given the scheduled canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis April 27 during the Jubilee of Teenagers. Blessed Acutis, an Italian computer whiz, died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

Pope Francis can delegate a cardinal to preside over the canonization rite and read the formula to “declare and define” Blessed Acutis a saint and to order that he be venerated as such by the universal church.

As of late March, the pope had not delegated anyone to take his place though, the cardinal said. “It will depend on how the Holy Father is feeling then.”