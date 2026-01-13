Pope calls for peace and dialogue as protests continue in Iran

Demonstrators gather outside the Iranian Embassy in London Jan. 11, 2026, during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran. (OSV News photo/Isabel Infantes, Reuters)

By Junno Arocho Esteves, OSV News

(OSV News) — As anti-government protests in Iran continue despite an internet blackout and the use of lethal force against demonstrators, Pope Leo XIV expressed his concern over the escalating situation.

After praying the Angelus prayer with pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square Jan. 11, Pope Leo said his thoughts turned “to the situation currently unfolding in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Syria,” where government forces clashed with Kurdish fighters in Aleppo.

The pope lamented that “ongoing tensions continue to claim many lives.”

“I hope and pray that dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured in pursuit of the common good of the whole of society,” he said.

While it was not the first time protests have erupted against the theocratic government, led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the current wave, which began in late December, was sparked by the country’s collapsing economy and record inflation.

However, the widespread nature of the protests, which is the most significant threat to Khamenei’s rule in recent history, prompted a brutal crackdown by government forces.

According to The Associated Press, the government’s crackdown has resulted in the deaths of at least 544 people. The number is likely higher, given the lack of information due to the country’s internet shutdown.

Iran International, a U.K.-based news organization that covers news from Iran, said footage received from Iran shows dozens of dead bodies in body bags being held at various sites.

“The most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people have been killed across Iran over the past 48 hours,” Iran International reported.

The internet blackout is believed to have been enforced in part due to the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who called for protests and issued specific calls to action, urging protesters to seize control of city centers and oust Khamenei.

In a video statement posted on X, Pahlavi encouraged protesters, saying they were “on the verge of reclaiming our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic.”

Calling the murder of demonstrators proof of the government’s “fear of a faster collapse and fall,” the exiled prince said the “freedom of Iran” was near and that the blood spilled on the ground of Iran’s immortal children guides us toward victory.

“We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well. Wait for my next message. We will soon reclaim our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic and hold celebrations of freedom and victory everywhere in Iran,” he said.