Pope calls escalation of conflict in Middle East ‘unacceptable’

Pope Francis spoke during his general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sept. 25. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis called the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East “unacceptable,” after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged increased airstrikes, with Israeli missiles killing hundreds in Lebanon.

“I am saddened by the news from Lebanon, where in recent days the intense bombings have claimed many victims and caused destruction,” the pope said at the end of his general audience Sept. 25. “I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. It is unacceptable.”

Fighting on the Israeli-Lebanon border escalated Sept. 21 when Israeli forces launched a campaign of airstrikes against Hezbollah, an Islamist militant group based in Lebanon. As of Sept. 25, more than 550 people had been killed in the bombings including 50 children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

People inspected the damage at the site of an Israeli strike that hit the Lebanese seaside town of Jiyeh, Lebanon, early Sept. 25. (OSV News photo/Amr Abdallah Dalsh, Reuters)

The Israeli military said Sept. 25 it had intercepted and shot down a Hezbollah missile fired at Tel Aviv from Lebanon — the group’s farthest-reaching attack in its conflict with Israel. Hezbollah had previously fired several missiles at other targets in northern Israel, but many were intercepted, and no injuries have been reported.

“I express my closeness to the Lebanese people, who have already suffered too much in the recent past,” Pope Francis said at his audience. “And let us pray for everyone, for all the peoples who suffer as a result of war: let us not forget tormented Ukraine, Myanmar, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, all the suffering peoples. Let us pray for peace.”

Egypt, Jordan and Iraq accused Israel of “pushing the region toward a comprehensive war” in a joint statement issued Sept. 24 by the nations’ foreign ministers, who were together attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Caritas Lebanon said Sept. 25 that 21,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in pursuit of safety in the previous 24 hours. The organization is providing shelter, food, medical care and psychological support to the displaced.

Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s foreign minister, said some 500,000 people had been displaced since the surge in Israeli strikes.