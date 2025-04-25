Poor to welcome pope’s casket to St. Mary Major where simple tomb is ready

The Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome is seen April 24, 2025. A group of poor people will formally welcome Pope Francis’ body to the basilica April 26 before it is buried inside. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Given the late Pope Francis’ care and concern for the poor, a representative group of them has been formally invited to welcome his casket to Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major for burial.

“The poor have a privileged place in the heart of God,” the Vatican press office said in a statement April 24. It was the same “in the heart and magisterium of the Holy Father, who had chosen the name Francis to never forget them.”

“For this reason, a group of the poor and needy will be present on the steps leading to the papal Basilica of St. Mary Major to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the burial of his coffin,” the statement said.

The College of Cardinals decided Pope Francis’ funeral would be celebrated April 26 in St. Peter’s Square. In his final testament, Pope Francis asked to be buried at St. Mary Major where he frequently went to pray to seek Mary’s help or to thank her for her assistance.

The Vatican said the pope’s casket would be driven to the basilica from the Vatican through the city of Rome. The motorcade is supposed to move slowly so that members of the public along the route can salute him for the final time.

The actual burial is a prayerful rite that will not be broadcast live, said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office.

Pope Francis’ tomb, in a niche in a side aisle of the basilica, is made of marble from Liguria and, in accordance with the pope’s wishes, says simply, “Franciscus.” A reproduction of his pectoral cross hangs above the marble slab.

In his final testament, published by the Vatican a few hours after his death April 21, Pope Francis asked to be buried at St. Mary Major because he had entrusted his “priestly and episcopal life and ministry” to Mary.

“I wish my last earthly journey to end at this very ancient Marian shrine where I would go to pray at the beginning and end of each apostolic journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to thank her for her docile and maternal care,” he wrote.