Podcast will highlight Advent and Christmas stories

The December episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guests are Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, and Art Turner, director of the Office of Faith Formation. They discuss “the meaning of Christmas and Advent and share stories of family and faith,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The podcast also features an Advent and Christmas greeting from Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. It’s also available at www.archlou.org/whats-new-in-archlou/.