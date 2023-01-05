Podcast guests will discuss church’s outreach to youth

The January episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guests are Tania Vergara-Gongora and Destiny Morris, local parishioners who serve on the National Youth Advisory Council. The young women will discuss “their role on this national board, their recent meeting with Pope Francis, and their thoughts on leadership, prayer, service and the church’s outreach to youth,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. It’s also available at www.archlou.org/whats-new-in-archlou/.