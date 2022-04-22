St. Meinrad Archabbey’s annual pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for the five Sundays in May.

The pilgrimages will begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. Each service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

May 1 — Brother Kolbe Wolniakowski, topic TBA.

May 8 — Father Meinrad Brune will discuss “Mary’s Immaculate Conception Without Original Sin Gives Us Reason to Hope Again.”

May 15 — Father Thomas Gricoski will discuss “Mary, Seat of Wisdom.”

May 22 — Father Lorenzo Penalosa will discuss “Mary, Salus Populi Romani (Health of the Roman People).”

May 29 — Brother Michael Reyes will discuss “Holy Mary, Pray for Us.”

The services will begin at 2 p.m. Central time and the public is invited. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located a mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.