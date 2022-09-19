Pilgrimages to Monte Cassino Shrine set for five Sundays in October

St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for five Sundays in October.

The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn.

Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

Oct. 2 — Benedictine Father Jeremy King will discuss “Mary, Model of Perseverance.”

Oct. 9 — Benedictine Archabbot Kurt Stasiak will discuss “Who are My Mother and Brothers and Sisters?”

Oct. 16 — Benedictine Brother Maurus Zoeller will speak on “Marian Shrines and Pilgrimages.”

Oct. 23 — Benedictine Father Bede Cisco will present “Mary Among the Disciples.”

Oct. 30 — Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will discuss “Be it Done Unto Me: On the ‘Virginal Emptiness’ of Mary.”

The services begin at 2 p.m. CDT and the public is invited. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located a mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind.

For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the event, call 812-357-6611.