The third annual Walking Together Pilgrimage for Racial Justice and Reconciliation will take place Sept. 23-24 and Catholics are invited to participate.

The pilgrimage will start Sept. 23 with a pilgrims’ blessing prayer service at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 W. Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Sept. 24, participants will gather at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Following an opening prayer, the pilgrims will embark on a mile-long walk to Presentation Academy, 861 S. Fourth St.

The walk will end in Presentation’s gym at noon, where pilgrims will have lunch and time for fellowship.

A keynote address by Father Manuel Williams and a presentation by Monica Kaufman Pearson will take place in the afternoon. Father Williams is director of Resurrection Catholic Missions of the South. Kaufman Pearson is a 1965 Presentation graduate and the first female and first African American to anchor the daily evening news for Atlanta’s WSB-TV. The day will conclude with Mass at 4 p.m.

There is no cost, but registration is encouraged and goodwill offerings will be accepted.

The National Black Catholic Congress provided the pilgrimage with a grant from its Daniel Rudd Fund. The pilgrimage is organized and also sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, Presentation Academy and Modern Catholic Pilgrim.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3zwjMLE. For more information, contact Will Peterson at will@moderncatholicpilgrim.com.