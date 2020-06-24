Pastoral musicians convention goes virtual

The 2020 National Pastoral Musicians Convention, scheduled to be held in Louisville July 7 to 10, has moved from an in-person conference to a virtual format.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, organizers of the event made the decision to move from an in-person to online experience.

The theme for the 2020 gathering is “Called from Living Waters.” Participants will be able to remotely take part in the four-day virtual convention experience that will include keynote talks, breakout sessions, virtual exhibit hall and daily prayer experiences.

Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, said the NPM convention typically attracts about 1500 participants.

“Ordinarily the convention is exclusively for people in music ministry, however with the content available virtually, I think there is a possibility of a broader audience this year,” said Shadle, of the event’s organizers.

Two events that may draw more widespread interest are a virtual organ crawl and a virtual tour of the Kentucky Holy Land.

The organ crawl will take place June 26 at 7 p.m. and will explore organs at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Margaret Mary Church and the First Church of Christ Scientist.

The Kentucky Holy Land tour will take place July 6 at 1 p.m. and will visit significant Catholic sites in the counties of Washington, Nelson and Marion. The cost of these tours are $30 each and participants do not have to register for the full conference to attend.

Organizers have also made efforts to address current events. Sessions will cover how music ministry looks in the midst of a pandemic as well as addressing ways to be more inclusive within music ministry, Shadle said.

The cost for full registration for the event is $295, which includes access to all virtual content, livestream and interactive options for the convention. Pricing for full registration for youth participants in $225 and $205 for seminarians.

Other registration options include group registration for $265, limited registration for $195 and one-day registrations for $95.

