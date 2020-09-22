Passionist Father Peter Berendt, 91, dies

Passionist Father Peter Berendt, a native of Detroit, died Sept. 9 at Nazareth Home-Highlands. He was 91 years old.

Father Berendt, ordained a priest May 25, 1957, served as a seminary teacher, director of retreat centers and as a preacher of conferences and retreats throughout the U.S. In addition, he served as a director of vocations and as novice director for the Passionist Community.

He was assigned to the Sacred Heart Passionist Community on Newburg Road in 2019. He became a resident of Nazareth Home earlier this year.

Survivors include a sister, Theresa Mikulec; a brother, Harry Berendt; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 15 at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center in Detroit. Burial followed at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.