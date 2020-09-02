Passionist Earth and Spirit Center to present courses addressing racism

The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center will present “Racial Equity: Addressing Racism Series Module 1,” a 10-week course, starting Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The classes will use mindfulness, compassion and conversation practices “as a way to help you understand the painful truths of racial oppression and work toward racial justice,” according to the organizers.
The center will also present “Racial Wounds: Addressing Racism Series Module 2,” also a 10-week course, starting Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The course will include mindfulness practice, presentations and conversations. The course is designed to help participants address racism by guiding them through “the difficult but necessary conversation about our history of racism in the United States, that we might work toward true reconciliation and restoration,” according to the organizers.
For more information or to register, visit earthandspiritcenter.org.
The cost is $225 per course. Both courses will take place on the Zoom video conferencing platform.