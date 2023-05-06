Parishes will take up collection for Catholic World Missions May 20-21

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville will take up the annual collection for the Catholic World Missions the weekend of May 20-21.

The funds support the ministries of the Catholic Home Missions and the international missionary agency, the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The donations go towards educating and supporting seminarians, religious novices and lay catechists. It also benefits the work of religious communities in education, health care, social services, communication, transportation and disaster and emergency relief.