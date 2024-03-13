Parishes host blood drives during Lent

Several parishes are hosting blood drives for the American Red Cross in the coming weeks.
“As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply,” said an announcement from the organization in a press release March 11. “People of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.
Parish-sponsored drives include:
- Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., March 17 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., March 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Church of Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.