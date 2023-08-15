Parishes donate more than $80,000 to Catholic Relief Services

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual collection for Catholic Relief Services, held March 18-19, yielded a total donation from parishioners of $86,727.16.

CRS is the international humanitarian organization sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.The funds support programs that include relief and resettlement for victims of persecution, war, and natural disasters; development projects to improve living conditions for the poor; legal and support services for poor immigrants; and peace and reconciliation work for people suffering violence, according to usccb.org.