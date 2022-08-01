Parishes asked to take up a collection for Eastern Kentucky Aug. 6 and 7

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has asked parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville to offer assistance to Eastern Kentucky by taking up a collection the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7. Proceeds will be directed to Catholic Charities of Lexington, which is coordinating disaster relief assistance.

At least 30 people have died and dozens are missing amid catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky that began last week on July 27. As of Aug. 1, at least 600 people had been airlifted or taken by boat to safety. And tens of thousands were without safe drinking water.

Checks placed in collections may be made to your parish with the notation “2022 Eastern Kentucky Disaster Relief.” The parish can send one check to the Archdiocese of Louisville and one donation will be sent to the Diocese of Lexington.

Online donations can be made directly to Catholic Charities of Lexington at catholiccharitieslexington.org. Donors should designate their donation for “DISASTER SERVICES.”