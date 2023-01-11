Parish safety and security training set for Feb. 7 

A safety and security training session for parish leaders and staff will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT Feb. 7 at the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center in St. Meinrad, Ind.

The training, provided by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association (OCPA), aims at helping “clergy and faith leaders, safety/security teams, church staff, volunteers, and law enforcement officers learn how to avoid, prevent, and control various risks associated with operating a house of worship,” according to a press release from St. Meinrad.

The release noted that houses of worship can be vulnerable to crimes, including active shooter incidents, burglary, theft, arson and vandalism.

The training will cover a variety of topics, such as “protecting people and property; preventing accidents, injuries and neglect; safeguarding against loss from crime and theft of funds; and protecting staff and members from abuse, liability, false claims and lawsuits,” the release said.

The cost, which includes lunch, is $40 for OCPA members and $50 for non-members.

For more information and to register, visit www.ocpa-oh.org/event-5105135.