The old St. Monica School in Bardstown, Ky., was established by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in 1871. Mass for the Black Catholic community was also celebrated in the school chapel, not long after the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Decades later in 1956, St. Monica Church was formally established at 407 S. Third St., and a new school was built at the site, as well.

The parish celebrated the 150th anniversary of the historic faith community on Nov. 21 with a special Mass.

On Dec. 12, the parish will have another celebration, including a commemorative walk from the original school, 202 W. Stephen Foster Ave., to the current site. The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the old school.