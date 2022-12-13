Archdiocesan News

Our Lady of Guadalupe honored at Mass

Julia Cano and her 3-year-old daughter Mia Espinoza left roses at the base of a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Peter the Apostle Church Dec. 12. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Hundreds of Hispanic and Latino Catholics, many dressed in colorful traditional clothing, gathered at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Johnsontown Road Dec. 12 to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of Mexico and of the Americas. It was one of a dozen or so celebrations of the feast day in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Father Jean Gonzalez, associate pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, celebrated a Spanish language Mass. Father Christopher Lubecke, pastor, concelebrated.

St. Peter the Apostle parishioners, dressed in traditional Mexican clothing, took part in a Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

During the liturgy, Father Gonzalez recalled the story of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in 1531.

He told those gathered that the Blessed Mother revealed herself to St. Juan Diego “in a special way” because she had something to give: her love and her comfort.

Youth from St. Peter the Apostle Church who were dressed in traditional Mexican clothing listened during a Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

In a similar way, she remains among members of the faithful “so none of her children will be alone. Under her protection, there’s nothing to fear,” said Father Gonzalez.

Father Gonzalez drew the congregation’s attention to the Gospel reading from the Book of Luke where Mary sets off in “haste” to visit her cousin Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist. In the same way, the Blessed Virgin Mary goes in haste looking to help each of her children, said Father Gonzalez.

St. Peter the Apostle parishioners, dressed in traditional clothing, took part in a Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A shrine at St. Peter the Apostle Church depicts St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin kneeling in front of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *