Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration set for Dec. 6

Children dressed in festive attire attended a Mass celebrated by Father Wilfredo Fernandez at St. Joseph Church in Butchertown honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 11, 2024. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The Archdiocese of Louisville will hold an archdiocesan-wide celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The event, which includes Mass and the rosary, will begin at 10 a.m. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and Father David Sánchez will preach the homily. A reception will follow the liturgy.

The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12 and will be celebrated that day with a variety of parish-based celebrations.For more information, contact mkincaid@archlou.org.