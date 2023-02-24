Open Wide Our Hearts event will feature archbishop

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will discuss “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love — A Pastoral Letter Against Racism” during an evening event March 1.

The document, written by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will be the focus of a Region VII event planned for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

During the event, Archbishop Fabre will discuss the spirit and content of the pastoral letter — which he helped develop — and share his vision for the future. Additionally, several parishioners will share their perspectives on racism today.

The evening event will follow a daylong Racism Symposium hosted by the Office of Multicultural Ministries, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr. It will include presentations by Father John Judie, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville; Sister Anita Baird of the Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary; and Franciscan Father Daniel Horan, author of “A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege.

Hosting the evening event are Region VII parishes: St. Albert the Great; St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley; Annunciation in Shelbyville; St. Bernadette in Prospect; Epiphany; Immaculate Conception in La Grange; St. John Chrysostom in Eminence; St. Margaret Mary and St. Patrick churches.

For more information, call Sharon Schuhmann at 815-3103.