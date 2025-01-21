On Martin Luther King Day, Archbishop Fabre says Christ speaks to us, as he did to Dr. King

When Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, he gave them — and all of his followers — a model to follow, said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during a Jan. 20 prayer service to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This concrete act on the part of the Lord emphasizes the essence of loving service by expressing to us the image of ‘Christ the Servant,’ ” said Archbishop Fabre during his homily. “As Jesus instructs the apostles that his actions serve as a model for their conduct, he is also speaking to us right here, right now, just as he did to Dr. King and his followers.”

More than 100 people bundled against single-digit temperatures joined the archbishop in prayer for peace and justice at the morning service in the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. It included a gospel choir accompanied by drums and piano, Scripture, prayer, a homily and a musical meditation.

During his homily, Archbishop Fabre noted that King had a profound belief in Jesus Christ and the Word of God, “which inspired him to urge our nation to embody the principle that all individuals are created equal.”

“Following the example of St. Paul, Dr. King sought to help people make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace,” he said.

Archbishop Fabre asked members of the congregation to consider their response to Jesus’ example of loving service.

“We must ask ourselves, ‘How are we expressing in the world what the Lord has modeled for us? How are we aiming for perfect harmony among people of different races and cultures, encouraging one another, striving to be of one mind, and striving to live in peace?” he asked.

“If we genuinely believe in the church’s teachings on the sanctity and dignity of all human life, and we are authentically living up to the obligation to love, serve and care for one another as Christ cares for each of us, then society will feel more directly the God of love and peace.”

During the universal prayer, the congregation offered prayers for peace, non-violence, protection for the most vulnerable and consolation for those who are sick, lonely, discouraged or oppressed.

The congregation also prayed “for each of us present here today: That we may hear Christ’s call to be witnesses, drum majors for justice, and advocates for peace, as we faithfully strive to live the joy of the Gospel.”

Among those in attendance were Doris Logan and Kay Cammack, friends who attend St. Augustine Church.

“It means a lot to honor Martin Luther King on this special day,” said Logan. “I’ve been to his church where he used to preach and to where he was assassinated.

“He stood for peace and unity among all people. And that means so much to me — peace, unity and justice for all people.”

Cammack, who served as a lector during the service, echoed her friend’s feelings and noted, “It was a beautiful service.”

Highlighting the themes of peace and justice, Cammack added, “We don’t have to fight. Respect should be given to us freely in this life. And we should be respectful.”