OMM to host annual Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host its annual Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza on April 20 at 11 a.m.

Activities will include stick-horse races with betting, a Derby hat style show and contests for men and women, lunch, door prizes and entertainment.

Tickets are $10 per person and will only be sold at the CEC April 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and April 7 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Space is limited and in compliance with distancing requirements. Masks are required.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Ministry, its Senior Council, and the Catholic Enrichment Center task force. For more information, call the Catholic Enrichment Center at 776-0262.