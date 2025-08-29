Official — The closing of St. Therese of Lisieux parish

For a just and canonical reason, after having heard all who have the right to be heard on the matter, and after having consulted the Priest Council (4/24/25) of the Archdiocese of Louisville, the parish of St. Therese of Lisieux is, by this decree, suppressed, and its territory is given to the care of St. Elizabeth of Hungary effective August 31, 2025.

This decision is based on the decline in the Catholic population in the area and the registrations in this parish. In recent years, the number of parishioners has dropped significantly. The number of parishioners does not allow for the care of the church facility and property, which has fallen into disrepair.

A reduction in the number of parishes within close proximity in the area will allow all parishes to increase in size and enjoy greater vitality. Duplication of programs and services within a small geographic area will be eliminated, allowing for the more efficient allocation of resources.

Additionally, with decline in the number of available priests, the archdiocese must assign them when possible to larger combined communities in order to preserve pastoral care for all people.

Given at Louisville, Kentucky, the 25th day of July, 2025.