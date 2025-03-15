Official — The closing of Christ the King Parish

On Thursday February 25, 2025, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre issued a decree which will result in the closing of Christ the King Parish, effective April 30, 2025. The territory served by Christ the King will be given to the care of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Prior to the decree, the archbishop met with parishioners on multiple occasions and consulted the Archdiocesan Finance Council and the Priest Council.

On March 7, 2025, the archbishop announced the buildings and land of Christ the King would be gifted to Simmons College of Kentucky in order to expand higher education opportunities in West Louisville. This transfer is likely to occur in May 2025.