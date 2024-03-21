Official — Priests receive new appointments

Archbishop Fabre has made the following appointments:

Reverend Trumie C. Elliott

Reverend Trumie C. “Pepper” Elliott will be administrator pro-tempore of St. Frances of Rome Church and St. Leonard Church. This appointment is effective March 26, 2024, and will terminate June 19, 2024.

Father Elliott, a native of Thomaston, Ga., studied at Shorter College in Rome, Ga., and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained on May 28, 1988.

Since his ordination, Father Elliott has had the following assignments: pastor of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., and St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., and associate pastor of St. Edward Church and St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. He retired in 2018 and continued as administrator of St. Dominic for a year. He recently served as administrator pro-tempore at Immaculate Conception in La Grange, Ky.; St. John the Apostle Brandenburg, Ky.; St. Bernadette in Prospect, Ky., and St. Michael. He has also served as co-chaplain at Sacred Heart Academy.



Archbishop Fabre has appointed Reverend Louis J. Meiman to serve as sacramental moderator at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, effective April 3, 2024, and as sacramental moderator at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, effective June 19, 2024.