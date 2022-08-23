Official — New Catholic Charities mission director appointed

Reverend John A. Schwartzlose is to be mission director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Louisville. This appointment is effective Sept. 1.

Father Schwartzlose, a Louisville native, was ordained June 3, 2000. He studied at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Ind. He recently completed post-graduate studies at the University of Louisville for a Master of Public Administration degree.

Since ordination, he has been assigned as pastor of St. Gabriel Church and of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky. He has served as administrator pro-tempore at St. Thomas and St. Monica churches in Bardstown, Ky., and as associate pastor of St. Aloysius Church, Pewee Valley, Ky., and St. Augustine in Lebanon, Ky.

Father Schwartzlose has served as a defender of the bond for The Metropolitan Tribunal and as a member of the following: Diocesan Development Council, Pastors’ CSA Committee, the Priests’ Council, Catholic Charities of Louisville board and the Archdiocesan Planning Commission.

He has also served as co-chaplain at Mercy Academy and as a chaplain for Flaget Hospital in Bardstown, the Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 and chaplain and spiritual director to the Legion of Mary in Lebanon, Ky.